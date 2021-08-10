Man who pleaded guilty to toddler’s murder sentenced to two life sentences

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Christiansburg man who pleaded guilty to the murder and abuse of his girlfriend’s son has been sentenced to two life sentences plus 90 years in prison.

McKenzie Hellman was sentenced August 10 by Judge Robert Turk, with the following breakdown of charges and sentences:

Object Sexual Penetration: Life

Forcible Sodomy: Life

Produce Child Porn: 30 years

Distribute Child Porn: 10 years

Possess Child Porn: 5 years

Murder: 40 years

Child Abuse and Neglect: 5 years

Montgomery County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary K. Pettitt said, “Little Steven Meek paid the ultimate price for Hellman’s evil choices. Hellman has little remorse. Thankfully he’ll spend the rest of his life in prison.”

In court for his plea hearing in July, prosecutors told the court Hellman’s story about what happened to Steven Meek II changed many times, and that none of his stories matched the child’s injuries.

In June, a jury found Kayla Thomas, the toddler’s mother, guilty of several charges including child pornography and sexual assault of Meek.

Thomas was not charged in connection with Meek’s death.

