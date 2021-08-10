New Danville Police station on track to open March 2022

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Less than eight months from when the Danville Police Department will move into its new home in March 2022, a major focal point of the building’s use starts with the new address.

“Our address will be 1 Community Way, so community focus starts from the moment you drive on to the property,” said Captain Richard Chivvis with Danville Police.

The $17 million project will turn the old Dan River Mills executive building into a 40,000-square-foot police station, giving the department the space needed to expand on its community police model.

“We have developed and designed both the addition and another room inside to have community areas and multipurpose rooms on different levels, so we can host meetings and the community for police-related events and other events as well,” said Chivvis.

The department is currently operating in just 13,000 square feet between three buildings in the city. The new space means more upgrades that will be used to help the city’s crime rate continue to decrease.

“It brings us up to speed with most modern departments that include a real-time crime center; whether that is processing vehicles from the crime scene or storing vehicles, it will be nice to have things under one roof,” said Chivvis.

The department believes this will be a better work environment for the officers.

“To have all that here on site, finally, is exciting for the officers that are here, and hopefully be a recruitment tool... something officers will see when they walk into this new building and say, hey, this is a place I would like to work,” said Chivvis.

