NW Roanoke death being investigated as homicide

8th Street Homicide-Roanoke
8th Street Homicide-Roanoke(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating a death in the northwest part of the city as a homicide.

Police were told of a body in the 800 block of 8th Street the afternoon of August 9. They found Joann Jones, 60 of Roanoke. No information has been released about the cause of death, but due to the extent of her injuries, police are investigating it as a homicide.

Detectives and officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

