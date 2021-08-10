Richmond Fed President discusses economic outlook with Roanoke Chamber

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If members of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce were looking for reassurance, one of Tom Barkin’s closing comments offered some encouragement.

“I’m still hopeful, especially for those of us who are vaccinated, this Delta virus will be a bump, not a challenge,” the President and CEO of the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank told the audience.

The combination of suppressed spending, pent-up demand and excess savings means that people have money to spend, Barkin said. And at this point, he doesn’t see the Delta variant derailing the economic recovery.

“Unless you start to be in a situation where it really pulls people back from commerce,” Barkin told WDBJ7 in an interview, “I’m hopeful it won’t have as much impact.”

Barkin was the featured speaker Monday, during a luncheon organized by the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce.

He also focused on inflation before taking questions from chamber leaders and members of the audience.

“I will say the Fed has the tools to manage inflation should this become somewhat more exacerbated,” Barkin said, “and that hasn’t happened yet, but we’re watching it closely.”

