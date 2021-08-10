Firefighter hurt fighting second-alarm apartment complex fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One firefighter sustained minor injuries while fighting an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon. No other injuries have been reported.

Roanoke Fire and EMS crews are fighting the fire in the 200 block of Summit Way SW in Roanoke City; they got the call just before 2:30 p.m.

The second-alarm fire is at the Summit at Roanoke apartments.

WDBJ7 has a crew at the scene. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

