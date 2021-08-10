Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Roanoke City leaders address gun violence

Roanoke City Police investigate a shooting on the Southeast side Friday afternoon.
Roanoke City Police investigate a shooting on the Southeast side Friday afternoon.(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Watch live from the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk:

Roanoke City is seeing an increase in the rate of violent crime.

City leadership and leaders with the City’s law enforcement are hosting a news conference at 5 p.m. Tuesday to address gun violence.

Mayor Sherman Lea, Council Member Joe Cobb and Chief Samuel Roman are in attendance, among other leaders.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landon Wade, reported missing from Franklin County
Boy missing from Franklin Co. found safe
4,655 COVID cases reported in VA over the weekend
Virginia lawmakers approve budget for COVID-19 relief money
Jerimiah Bradshaw Mugshot
Man arrested for Craig County murder
Roanoke Brush Fire-Johnson and 30th NW
Crews extinguish brush fire in Roanoke

Latest News

Phillip Westmoreland in Rockbridge County Circuit Court.
Westmoreland case scheduled for a March trial
As of Tuesday, 39 patients with coronavirus are being treated at Lynchburg General.
Majority of Centra coronavirus patients unvaccinated, hospital leaders say; visitation policies updated because of COVID
Fire at Summit at Roanoke apartment complex
Firefighter hurt fighting second-alarm apartment complex fire in Roanoke; ten units damaged
Fire at Summit at Roanoke apartment complex
Summit at Roanoke Apartment Fire