WATCH LIVE: Roanoke City leaders address gun violence
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Watch live from the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk:
Roanoke City is seeing an increase in the rate of violent crime.
City leadership and leaders with the City’s law enforcement are hosting a news conference at 5 p.m. Tuesday to address gun violence.
Mayor Sherman Lea, Council Member Joe Cobb and Chief Samuel Roman are in attendance, among other leaders.
