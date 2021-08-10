Rockbridge County outage leaves over 2,100 without power
Contact 540-572-4213 with any questions.
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (WDBJ) - Dominion Energy is reporting more than 2,100 Rockbridge County customers are without power Tuesday.
According to the county’s announcement, estimated restoration is between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday following a transformer sustaining damage at the Glasgow Substation.
More information on cooling stations to follow.
An outage map can be found on the Dominion Energy website.
Contact 540-572-4213 with any questions.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.