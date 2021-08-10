Rockbridge County outage leaves over 2,100 without power

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (WDBJ) - Dominion Energy is reporting more than 2,100 Rockbridge County customers are without power Tuesday.

According to the county’s announcement, estimated restoration is between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday following a transformer sustaining damage at the Glasgow Substation.

More information on cooling stations to follow.

An outage map can be found on the Dominion Energy website.

Contact 540-572-4213 with any questions.

