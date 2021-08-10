Advertisement

Rockbridge County outage leaves over 2,100 without power

Contact 540-572-4213 with any questions.
(Pexels.com)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (WDBJ) - Dominion Energy is reporting more than 2,100 Rockbridge County customers are without power Tuesday.

According to the county’s announcement, estimated restoration is between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday following a transformer sustaining damage at the Glasgow Substation.

More information on cooling stations to follow.

An outage map can be found on the Dominion Energy website.

Contact 540-572-4213 with any questions.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landon Wade, reported missing from Franklin County
Boy missing from Franklin Co. found safe
4,655 COVID cases reported in VA over the weekend
Virginia lawmakers approve budget for COVID-19 relief money
Jerimiah Bradshaw Mugshot
Man arrested for Craig County murder
Roanoke Brush Fire-Johnson and 30th NW
Crews extinguish brush fire in Roanoke

Latest News

Phillip Westmoreland in Rockbridge County Circuit Court.
Westmoreland case scheduled for a March trial
Roanoke City Police investigate a shooting on the Southeast side Friday afternoon.
WATCH LIVE: Roanoke City leaders address gun violence
As of Tuesday, 39 patients with coronavirus are being treated at Lynchburg General.
Majority of Centra coronavirus patients unvaccinated, hospital leaders say; visitation policies updated because of COVID
Fire at Summit at Roanoke apartment complex
Firefighter hurt fighting second-alarm apartment complex fire in Roanoke; ten units damaged