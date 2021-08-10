Salem Spartans Reloading for Fall Season

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) -The Salem Spartans are fresh off an unbeaten spring season that culminated in their 10th state title. The Spartans are ready to reload and they’ll have to do it quickly ahead of the August 27th opener against Martinsburg, West Virginia.

“Martinsburg is a daggone good football team,’ said Head Coach Don Holter. “I’m glad they are on the schedule. It’s an outstanding test, particularly game number one. We’re gonna be well prepared and so will they. We’re going to find out where we are and what we need to do to get where we want to be in November and December.”

The Spartans return 6 starters on defense and another 5 on offense, including wide reciever and defensive back Chauncey Logan, Jr. Logan committed to JMU this summer and will provide a large amount of leadership.

