Advertisement

Salem Spartans Reloading for Fall Season

Don Holter’s Team Won the school’s 10th State Title in the Spring
By Travis Wells
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) -The Salem Spartans are fresh off an unbeaten spring season that culminated in their 10th state title. The Spartans are ready to reload and they’ll have to do it quickly ahead of the August 27th opener against Martinsburg, West Virginia.

“Martinsburg is a daggone good football team,’ said Head Coach Don Holter. “I’m glad they are on the schedule. It’s an outstanding test, particularly game number one. We’re gonna be well prepared and so will they. We’re going to find out where we are and what we need to do to get where we want to be in November and December.”

The Spartans return 6 starters on defense and another 5 on offense, including wide reciever and defensive back Chauncey Logan, Jr. Logan committed to JMU this summer and will provide a large amount of leadership.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landon Wade, reported missing from Franklin County
Franklin Co. deputies looking for missing boy
4,655 COVID cases reported in VA over the weekend
Virginia lawmakers approve budget for COVID-19 relief money
Jerimiah Bradshaw Mugshot
Man arrested for Craig County murder
These individuals were charged with robbery for the incident at the Bank of America on August...
Lynchburg Police arrest three in connection with Friday bank robbery

Latest News

Alisa Tasler, new Radford University softball coach
Radford University hires veteran softball coach
Virginia Tech Athletics Director Whit Babcock
Virginia Tech athletic director signs contract extension
Players from the United States react after winning the gold medal in women's volleyball at the...
Fewer medals, more heart for US at a most unusual Olympics
United States's A'Ja Wilson (9) drives past Japan's Himawari Akaho (88) during a women's gold...
US rolls to women’s hoops gold medal in Bird’s last Olympics