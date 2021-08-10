Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center releasing Barred Owl today

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke is set to release a Barred Owl Tuesday following months of rehabilitation.

The owl came to the center as a juvenile on May 17th, 2021. It had been found on a forest floor beside its deceased sibling.

After three months of rehabilitation, the Wildlife Center says the owl is ready to be returned to the wild.

Barred Owls can live up to eight years in the wild and mate for life. They only have one brood per year and lay one to five eggs.

These owls can have a wingspan of up to 3.5 feet, weigh between 1.4 and 1.8 pounds and stand 19 to 20 inches tall. They can carry prey weighing up to a few pounds.

Tuesday’s release will be conducted at what used to be Ballast Point Brewery. Senior staff member Samantha Cline will release the owl at 7 p.m. near the pond, and the public is welcome to attend.

