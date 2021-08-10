Stopping the shootings

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Another day, another shooting investigation is becoming the sad reality for the Roanoke City Police department and many others across the nation.

Since Friday afternoon there have been three shootings within the city limits.

In all three incidents, police tell us victims are not willing to cooperate.

Now, others are saying more can be done in neighborhoods to stop violence before it starts.

Shawn Hunter, the president of the Roanoke Peacemakers says the group is making a comeback this year after a years-long hiatus.

Their mission is not to be police officers, but to patrol their own neighborhoods and being another example for conflict resolution before the gunshots go off.

”It’s senseless violence... there are dead kids laying in the street. That’s what it’s getting to and we don’t want to get used to that,” says Hunter, who says he and other residents want to be more proactive about the gun violence problem in the city.

“It’s young boys that’s doing this, so we as men, we need to get out there start pulling people to the side and tell people this is not going to be tolerated in the community. This gun shooting and toting, we’re not going to have this type of violence in the community. So until we step up, it’s going to continue to happen so we’ve got to get our boots on the ground, we’ve got to get out and start doing some things.”

Leadership with the City of Roanoke and local law enforcement will be hosting a news conference at the municipal building on Tuesday, August 10th at 5:00 p.m. to address the increase in gun violence.

