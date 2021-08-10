Advertisement

Suspects in El Norteno shooting in Martinsville plead not guilty; Trial date is set

(WDBJ7)
By Kendall Davis
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jamel Turner and Rosario Eggleston were arraigned in Martinsville Circuit Court Monday afternoon and entered not guilty pleas. They both face aggravated assault and conspiracy charges for the alleged roles in February’s El Norteno shooting that left two dead and two others shot, Turner being one of the wounded.

The commonwealth attorney has requested for the two to be tried together.

The trial date is currently set for March 7, 2022 and is expected to last for three days.

