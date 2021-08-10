Two Roanoke leaders appointed by Va. Governor

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two local innovators have been appointed by Virginia’s Governor to provide input and improve the state.

At the end of July, Governor Northam announced administration appointments that include two Roanoke Valley leaders. Dr. Susheela Shanta of the Burton Center for Arts and Technology will sit on the STEM Education Advisory Board, and Jill Loope, Economic Development Director for the City of Roanoke, will work with Virginia’s Manufacturing Development Commission.

“That is going to focus on improving and providing access to all youth in Virginia to STEM resources in a cohesive and integrative manor,” explains Dr. Shanta.

Loope wants to make the presence of the manufacturing industry in southwest Virginia strong in representation.

“I hope to be able to speak the voice of manufacturing on this commission and represent the needs of all of our businesses,” notes Loope. “We have a long history of manufacturers throughout southwest Virginia that really don’t have a voice in Richmond as much as they would like.”

Shanta hopes to make sure STEM programs are accessible to all students across the Commonwealth.

“We have several really good public school STEM programs, including this one that I’m teaching at,” she says. “We have many universities and colleges, private organizations, and nonprofits that all provide resources, but it’s not uniformly available everywhere and students need to have that ability to avail themselves of this education should they need it or want it.”

Over the course of the coming years, both women will work with their panels to improve aspects of life in the Roanoke Valley and across the state through learning and sharing their expertise.

“It’s not only going to be me being able to contribute, but me also being able to learn and then bring my experiences and knowledge to be able to help out,” Dr. Shanta notes.

“This is an opportunity to engage in a higher-level conversation about issues affecting manufactures in southwest Virginia,” explains Loope.

