University of Lynchburg to require masks within classrooms

(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Lynchburg announced Tuesday masks will be required in all classroom settings beginning August 11 to combat a surge in COVID-19 numbers.

Masks in all other indoor settings are strongly encouraged by the university.

Anyone looking to get a mask may pick one up at the information desk on the first floor of Drysdale or Campus Safety and Security. Cloth masks can be found at a table outside CCE from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Additional guidelines can be found on the university’s website.

