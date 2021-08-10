Advertisement

VMI Keydets Dealing With New Set Of Expectations

Coach Scott Wachenheim’s Team Taking ‘So What, Now What’ Approach
Coach Scott Wachenheim looks on at VMI practice
Coach Scott Wachenheim looks on at VMI practice
By Travis Wells
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The VMI Keydets held their fifth day of preseason practice Tuesday morning in Lexington and there’s plenty of buzz around the program. VMI made the FCS playoffs after winning the school’s first Southern Conference title since the 70′s this past spring. There’s a new expectation on post, and Coach Scott Wachenheim likes how his team is handling success.

“I think they’ve done a great job,” Wachenheim said Tuesday. “The heightened expectations have not changed the way we approach our business of playing Division One, FCS football and I’ve been very proud with the way the young men have handled it. I think we have celebrated it at appopriate times and we’ve gotten to work when we need to.”

