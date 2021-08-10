Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: COVID-19 update for Roanoke City - Alleghany Health Districts

Dr. Cynthia Morrow
Dr. Cynthia Morrow(Virginia Tech)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dr. Cynthia Morrow is live at 11 a.m. Tuesday with an update from the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts about the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Watch here for the livestream from the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk.

During Dr. Morrow’s most recent update on August 3, she said almost 400 more people have tested positive for COVID in the last week in the Roanoke-City Alleghany Health Districts. During the update she called the spread of COVID-19 in the community significant, noting the steep climb in new cases.

