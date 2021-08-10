Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Help prep your child for healthy eating, sleeping habits

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is providing you with some news you can use as children head back to school.

We’re hosting a panel to address the kinds of health sleeping and eating habits your child should be following, and how to get those results!

Watch live from the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk:

Join us and our panel of experts:

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landon Wade, reported missing from Franklin County
Boy missing from Franklin Co. found safe
4,655 COVID cases reported in VA over the weekend
Virginia lawmakers approve budget for COVID-19 relief money
Jerimiah Bradshaw Mugshot
Man arrested for Craig County murder
Roanoke Brush Fire-Johnson and 30th NW
Crews extinguish brush fire in Roanoke

Latest News

McKenzie Hellman
Man who pleaded guilty to toddler’s murder sentenced to two life sentences
Michael Wolfe Mugshot
Man arrested after chase and fatal crash in Alleghany County
The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke will be releasing a Barred Owl back into the...
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center releasing Barred Owl today
Dr. Cynthia Morrow
WATCH: COVID-19 update for Roanoke City - Alleghany Health Districts