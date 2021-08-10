WATCH LIVE: Help prep your child for healthy eating, sleeping habits
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is providing you with some news you can use as children head back to school.
We’re hosting a panel to address the kinds of health sleeping and eating habits your child should be following, and how to get those results!
Watch live from the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk:
Join us and our panel of experts:
- Dr. Ryan Fulton D.O. (Pediatrician with Carilion Clinic)
- Dr. Lauren Pittard OTD, OTR/L (Pediatric Occupational Therapist with Kidable Therapy)
- Kimberly Butterfield (Extension Agent in Family and Consumer Sciences with the Virginia Cooperative Extension)
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.