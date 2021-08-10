Westmoreland case scheduled for a March trial

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - There was a procedural hearing for Phillip Westmoreland in Rockbridge County Circuit Court.

He is charged with felony manslaughter in connection with the 2019 explosion at the South River Market, outside of Buena Vista. Four people died in the explosion and fire then.

Westmoreland has asked for a jury trial, and his attorney said he insists that he is innocent of the charges, which could bring 40 years in prison as well as fines.

A trial was scheduled for next March during the hearing.

