Youth Will Be a Theme for the Hidden Valley Titans This Fall

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Hidden Valley Titans finished 1 and 5 in the spring. And youth will be served again this fall for Coach Scott Weaver and his team.

“We’re really, really young so we’ve gone really slow with them,” Weaver said, “and pretty basic in camp and just working them every day and each day just trying to get a little bit better, especially for the skill guys. Finishing in mid April, that really helped because there wasn’t any spring ball. We kind of jumped right in to 7 on 7′s. There’s been some continuity.”

The Titans, who open up with rival Cave Spring, have 11 starters back, including most of their skill players starting with quarterback Sam Dragovich.

