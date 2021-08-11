7@four: National Safe Digging Day and dirt cups

(WDBJ/VA811) - Wednesday is 811 Day, or National Safe Digging Day.

Natalie Soucie, Head of Marketing & Communications for Virginia 811, dropped by WDBJ7 to explain that it’s “necessary for people to know that there is a highway of underground utilities underneath their feet and many people don’t think about that before they start a project! That’s why it’s important to always think of 811 BEFORE you dig! Plan ahead so your underground utilities can be marked, so you know where they’re located so you don’t hit an important line!”

There’s even a special recipe for 811 Day: dirt cups!

1 3.9 ounce package of instant chocolate pudding mix

2 cups Milk

1 8-ounce whipped topping

20 Oreos

10 Gummy Worms (Cut into Strips or Airhead Strips to act as your utility lines)

Recipe courtesy: Modern Meal Makeover

HOW TO MAKE Virginia 811 DIRT CUPS

· In a large bowl, sprinkle the pudding mix over the top of the milk and then whisk to combine. Let the pudding sit for five minutes to thicken.

· Gently fold the whipped topping into the pudding mixture. Doing this gently will ensure the topping stays airy and fluffy. Don’t stir because that will deflate it.

· Spoon the chocolate pudding into cups or glasses. Layer in the oreo “dirt”

· Layer in your gummy worm or airhead strip to “bury” the utility line

· Cover and chill the pudding dirt cups until you’re ready to serve them. That’s it! So, easy and so fun!

