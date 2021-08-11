Advertisement

7@four: National Safe Digging Day and dirt cups

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ/VA811) - Wednesday is 811 Day, or National Safe Digging Day.

Natalie Soucie, Head of Marketing & Communications for Virginia 811, dropped by WDBJ7 to explain that it’s “necessary for people to know that there is a highway of underground utilities underneath their feet and many people don’t think about that before they start a project! That’s why it’s important to always think of 811 BEFORE you dig! Plan ahead so your underground utilities can be marked, so you know where they’re located so you don’t hit an important line!”

Click here for information about getting your utilities marked and submitting a dig request.

There’s even a special recipe for 811 Day: dirt cups!

1 3.9 ounce package of instant chocolate pudding mix

2 cups Milk

1 8-ounce whipped topping

20 Oreos

10 Gummy Worms (Cut into Strips or Airhead Strips to act as your utility lines)

Recipe courtesy: Modern Meal Makeover

HOW TO MAKE Virginia 811 DIRT CUPS

· In a large bowl, sprinkle the pudding mix over the top of the milk and then whisk to combine. Let the pudding sit for five minutes to thicken.

· Gently fold the whipped topping into the pudding mixture. Doing this gently will ensure the topping stays airy and fluffy. Don’t stir because that will deflate it.

· Spoon the chocolate pudding into cups or glasses. Layer in the oreo “dirt”

· Layer in your gummy worm or airhead strip to “bury” the utility line

· Cover and chill the pudding dirt cups until you’re ready to serve them. That’s it! So, easy and so fun!

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Summit at Roanoke apartment complex
Firefighter injured, ten units damaged in Roanoke apartment fire
WDBJ
No one seriously hurt as police move inmates who took over Lynchburg jail unit
Virginia COVID hospitalizations, positivity rate increase
Michael Wolfe Mugshot
Man arrested after chase and crash that killed moped rider in Alleghany County
McKenzie Hellman
Man given two life sentences plus 90 years for toddler’s death

Latest News

Virtual learning returns for 2021-2022 school year
School districts feel better prepared for virtual learning
The school board will address mask guidelines in a Thursday meeting.
Bedford County School Board to discuss mask guidelines in Thursday meeting
The Summit at Roanoke Fire
Families return to salvage items from Roanoke apartment fire
Roanoke County recognized for model programs
Alder Creek and Christensen fires, Incident Command Post, Montana
Franklin County forester assists with western wildfires