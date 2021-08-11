Bedford County School Board to discuss mask guidelines in Thursday meeting
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BEDFORD Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County School Board is scheduled to meet Thursday night.
The school system held its first day of classes Wednesday.
Masks were mandated by the superintendent after a previous board vote to make them optional.
However, mask guidance is back on the agenda Thursday as the board discusses health and safety protocols.
That meeting starts at 5 p.m.
