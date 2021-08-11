Can businesses require customers be vaccinated? A VT professor weighs in

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Can, or should, local businesses require proof of COVID vaccination? It’s a question playing out across the country right now.

Lawyer and Virginia Tech professor Jason Malone says shops and restaurants have the right to turn customers away based on vaccination status.

He says checking for vaccine cards, though, could overwhelm already thinly stretched staffs. It could also hurt businesses working to rebound from a down year.

“Businesses have to be mindful – well, they are mindful – of keeping their employees safe because they have a duty and obligation there, and also keeping their customers safe, as well, and it’s just a very fine line that they are walking,” said Malone.

Malone notes businesses cannot discriminate against customers – so a gray area arises if a person chooses not to get vaccinated for medical or religious reasons.

