Court records: Funds allegedly embezzled by city councilman used for personal expenses

Speaker calls on council member to step aside, but Robert Jeffrey says he is innocent of felony...
By Ashley Boles
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - New warrants published in Roanoke City Court give more information into the ongoing embezzlement case against City Councilman Robert Jeffrey.

According to several warrants, a large amount of the embezzled money was used for personal expenses, such as payments to Appalachian Power and Roanoke Gas.

These charges range from August 7, 2020 to January 4, 2021.

There is also a warrant seeking information about transactions Jeffrey made using “Cashapp.” According to police, the mobile banking service was used numerous times by Jeffrey to make payments to 16 accounts, “all that appear to have female names.”

The charges are not connected to Jeffrey’s serving on the city council, of which he is still a member.

Jeffery’s jury trial is set for October 25.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

