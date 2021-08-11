Danville asking customers to curtail energy use Thursday

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Utilities is asking customers to curtail energy usage Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The city says plenty of power will be available, but reducing the demand for electricity during these hours could save on future power supply costs.

Here’s what customers can do during this period, according to Danville Utilities:

• Use less air conditioning by setting the thermostat up 2+ degrees (even one degree will help) and using fans.

• Do not operate major appliances such as washers, dryers and dishwashers.

• Pull the shades on windows.

• Shut off lights when not needed and unplug small appliances and electric chargers (especially those with small lights).

According to an advisory from American Municipal Power, the nonprofit wholesale power supplier and services provider for Danville Utilities and 134 other members in nine states, the demand for electricity across the regional power grid Thursday afternoon could be at its highest point of the year because of higher-than-average temperatures.

The company says, “There is nothing wrong with the power grid and there will be no shortage of electricity, but high load periods are the electric utility industry’s equivalent of rush-hour traffic. Municipal electric utilities pay added demand-based charges for an entire year based on what their communities are using during high load periods. For every 1,000 kilowatts curtailed during the peak hours, Danville Utilities will save thousands toward 2022 power supply costs.”

