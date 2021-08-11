Families return to salvage items from Roanoke apartment fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire officials are still investigating to determine what sparked a devastating apartment fire in Roanoke Tuesday.

A firefighter was treated for minor injuries, but everyone escaped safely.

Now, the flames are out, but the pain still burns for those who live at The Summit at Roanoke Apartments..

“I was actually crying, literally crying because I couldn’t believe, it was so surreal,” Peggy Hyer said. “My thoughts were, it’s gone, it’s all gone. We just moved here a month ago yesterday and that’s when the fire was.”

Troy and Peggy Hyer lived on the top floor of the building.

Peggy was home at the time the fire. She ran out with her dog Trixie before firefighters arrived.

They had property managers pull a few items from the apartment Wednesday, hoping to save things like jewelry, computers and documents.

“No one ever expects something like this to happen,” Troy Hyer said.

Khalil McKinley is also in shock. He moved into his apartment with his fiancé just six months ago.

“It hurt to see everything we had been working toward go up in flames really,” McKinley said.

Although McKinley is not sure what’s next, he’s glad no one was seriously hurt.

“I hope that we can all move forward and move past this and get to something better,” McKinley said.

Crews were on scene looking at the damage Wednesday and fire officials continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.