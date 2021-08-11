Advertisement

Family visits resume next month for some Virginia inmates

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Families will soon be able to visit inmates again at nine Virginia correctional facilities.

The Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that it will open nine pilot sites next month for in-person family visitation and officials expect in-person family visits will resume at all facilities by October.

The department reopened all correctional facilities to attorneys and court officials, embassy and consulate officials last month and this month all facilities were opened to religious visitors and volunteers.

Fully vaccinated inmates and probationers can meet with members of the public in person. Video visits are available to unvaccinated inmates. Visitors 12 and over must receive a negative result from a rapid antigen test to visit an inmate or probationer in person.

