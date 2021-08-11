Franklin County forester assists with western wildfires

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Millions of people in the western part of the country are being affected by wildfires. That’s why reinforcements are being called in, including some from right here at home.

“Wildfires are a natural part of a lot of those ecosystems,” explains Bill Sweeney, an area forester with the Virginia Department of Forestry. “Right now they’re experiencing severe drought for months and months and months. Will every year be as bad as this year and the previous year? Probably not.”

Sweeney just returned to Franklin County after working four fires in Montana for two weeks.

“I am a public information officer,” he explains. “I work with a what we call a public information shop to get accurate and up-to-date information out to the public. These fires, many of them are severe enough that it’s going to take a season-ending weather event to stop them.”

Each fire is graded on a complexity system with a type 1 being the most complex. All four Sweeney assisted with were considered type 1 fires. Although he just returned to Virginia, Sweeney is hoping to go out west again this season.

“Right now, they’re strapped for resources. The fire season this year started very early. So there’s a lot of people who have been out there and helped out who are being called out to do it again. All these firefighters on the west coast, they’re our brothers and sisters. We’re happy to come out and help whenever we can.”

Sweeney added he is not the only one from the Roanoke Valley helping contain western wildfires.

