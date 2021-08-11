Advertisement

Lynchburg D-Day veteran remembered

Bill Sisk speaks at The State Games of America in Lynchburg in 2019
Bill Sisk speaks at The State Games of America in Lynchburg in 2019(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The nation lost a hero Monday, as a Lynchburg WWII veteran died.

Bill Sisk passed away in his sleep at the age of 96. He spent the later years of his life telling the stories of his service, including his involvement with the 90th Division that landed on Utah Beach on D-Day just days before his 19th birthday. Sisk also fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was part of the force that liberated Flossenbürg concentration camp. He worked closely with the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford as a way to continue educating others about his experiences.

“It is now up to us to carry the flag for them. We know their stories and it’s up to us to continue their legacy, so Bill is just someone with a tremendous story from WWII, a tremendous life story, and we’ll really miss him,” says Angela Lynch, Associate Director of Marketing, National D-Day Memorial Foundation.

Sisk’s funeral will take place Monday in Lynchburg.

