Lynchburg jail housing unit damaged after 14-hour standoff between police, inmates

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Inmates inside the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center took over a housing unit and barricaded themselves inside about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The situation forced the hand of Lynchburg Police to bring in multiple agencies and units as they looked to resolve the incident.

“Luckily, the corrections officers working that area were able to get out safely... the inmates involved in that unit severely damaged property in that unit,” said Joshua Salmon, Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority administrator.

At a Wednesday press conference, we asked officials what sparked the standoff. They say that’s still under investigation.

“We certainly don’t wanna jump the gun on this. We wanna get all of our reports together and all of our agencies to get all the information that we need,” said Salmon.

The jail system says like many other law enforcement agencies, they are understaffed.

However, they say that isn’t what led to the incident.

“We’re understaffed. I couldn’t give you a percentage of how understaffed we are right now, but we’re doing the best we can with what we have,” said Salmon. “Our staffing last night during this incident was adequate. This incident did not occur due to lack of staffing.”

Police declined to specify what tactics were used to bring an end to the situation, but they say there weren’t any serious injuries. The incident was resolved about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The 66 inmates in the unit have been safely relocated amid the damage caused to the area. Salmon says there are funds to help cover the costs of repairs, but that they’re trying to determine which inmates specifically damaged property. He said they’d try to get repair costs from inmates that caused damage.

The involved housing block is out of commission indefinitely.

The jail will also remain closed to the public for an unspecified amount of time as law enforcement investigates the incident.

