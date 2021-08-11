Lynchburg PD respond to detention center for inmates that gained control of housing, forced officers out
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say they responded to the Lynchburg Detention Center on Tuesday after a few inmates gained control of the housing area and forced officers out of the vicinity.
Crisis communication teams were talking with those inmates Tuesday night. No demands were made.
Details surrounding injuries are yet to be released.
