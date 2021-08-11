Montgomery County Public Schools adopts transgender policy
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Public Schools has passed a policy designed to promise better protections for transgender students.
The school board voted 5-2 in favor of the policy that has three goals:
- Minimize social stigma and discrimination for all students in a safe, inclusive, and supportive educational environment
- Maximize opportunities for social integration so that all students have the opportunity to attend school, be engaged, and achieve academic success
- Affirm that all students have the right to learn, free from discrimination and harassment.
