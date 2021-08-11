Advertisement

Montgomery County Public Schools adopts transgender policy

Montgomery County Public Schools
Montgomery County Public Schools(Montgomery County Public Schools)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Public Schools has passed a policy designed to promise better protections for transgender students.

The school board voted 5-2 in favor of the policy that has three goals:

- Minimize social stigma and discrimination for all students in a safe, inclusive, and supportive educational environment

- Maximize opportunities for social integration so that all students have the opportunity to attend school, be engaged, and achieve academic success

- Affirm that all students have the right to learn, free from discrimination and harassment.

Watch the meeting here:

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Summit at Roanoke apartment complex
Firefighter injured, ten units damaged at Roanoke apartment fire
Virginia COVID hospitalizations, positivity rate increase
WDBJ
No one seriously hurt as police move inmates who took over Lynchburg jail unit
Michael Wolfe Mugshot
Man arrested after chase and crash that killed moped rider in Alleghany County
McKenzie Hellman
Man given two life sentences plus 90 years for toddler’s death

Latest News

VHSL clarifies mask guidance regarding extracurricular activities
Salem City Schools Superintendent Alan Siebert
Salem City Schools superintendent to retire Sept. 30
In this photo Friday, Feb. 26, 2010, Thirteen year-old Louisa Perry-Farr, left, works on her...
WATCH: Homeschooling tips for parents and students
In the Education Department’s announcement of this latest extension, Secretary of Education...
Get ready: Student loan payments come back for real Feb. 1