More than 2,000 new COVID cases in VA Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 713,195 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, August 11, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,117 from the 711,078 reported Tuesday, a larger increase than the 1,759 reported from Monday to Tuesday.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 9,589,699 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday, up from the 9,568,286 reported Monday. 61.5% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 54.7% fully vaccinated. 73.5% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 65.8% are fully vaccinated. Wednesday’s numbers have not yet been updated.

8,153,100 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 7.5% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as reported Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there have been 11,581 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 11,578 reported Tuesday.

936 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 879 reported Tuesday. 58,619 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

