Narrows police officer charged with involuntary manslaughter appears in court for pre-trial motions

By Janay Reece
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Narrows police officer appeared in court in Giles County for a pre-trial motion Wednesday.

Chad Stilley is the officer allegedly involved in a fatal motorcycle crash involving 28-year-old Michael Acord last summer.

Stilley is facing three charges, including involuntary manslaughter.

Stilley’s attorney Christopher Tuck and the Commonwealth’s Attorney went back and forth on several topics, including the examination of evidence as they prepare for trial.

Tuck made a motion for the prosecutor to turn over its findings in discovery.

In court, we learned evidence includes body- or dashcam footage of the night of the incident.

The judge set deadlines for the prosecutor to hand over the findings and evidence to Stilley’s defense team to examine.

Stilley will be back in court for another pre-trial motion in October and jury trial in December.

