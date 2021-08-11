Advertisement

No Excuse Night allows free admission to National D-Day Memorial

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Organizers with a national memorial are providing folks an opportunity to learn about a pivotal piece of American history with no impact on their wallet.

Saturday, August 14, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., people can visit the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford free of charge. The No Excuse Night event will have docents stationed throughout the site to provide details and answer questions. Organizers believe this is a way to provide access to the memorial to everyone, while also giving back to the community.

“The memorial is obviously a sense of pride for the community. It’s something that people in the Bedford and greater Bedford community can be proud of, to say ‘yes, we are home to the National D-Day Memorial’, but we want them to feel invested in the memorial. We wanted to have an opportunity to thank the community for their support over the years, but also to show them what we’ve been up to in the last 20 years,” says Angela Lynch, Associate Director of Marketing, National D-Day Memorial Foundation

Guests wishing to attend do not need tickets or to register in advance. The memorial opened 20 years ago this past June.

