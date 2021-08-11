Pulaski County Board votes on multiple issues Tuesday night

PULASKI COUNTY (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County School Board voted on several controversial issues Tuesday night.

The board members signed off on a reopening plan for the new school year that included masks required inside all school buildings. This follows the most recent guidance from the CDC and state requirements. Three feet of social distancing will be the standard in classrooms.

The district says that adjustments will be made on individual school buses in consultation with the New River Health District.

The board approved a policy for the treatment of all students. This comes after many parents were concerned about transgender students and restrooms.

The district says it has designated single use restrooms in each school. Those will be available for use by any student with privacy concerns.

Individual changing stations have been installed in locker rooms at Pulaski County High School.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.