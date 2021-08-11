Advertisement

Pulaski County Board votes on multiple issues Tuesday night

(WDBJ)
By Kristin Hodges
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County School Board voted on several controversial issues Tuesday night.

The board members signed off on a reopening plan for the new school year that included masks required inside all school buildings. This follows the most recent guidance from the CDC and state requirements.  Three feet of social distancing will be the standard in classrooms.

The district says that adjustments will be made on individual school buses in consultation with the New River Health District.

The board approved a policy for the treatment of all students. This comes after many parents were concerned about transgender students and restrooms.

The district says it has designated single use restrooms in each school. Those will be available for use by any student with privacy concerns.

Individual changing stations have been installed in locker rooms at Pulaski County High School.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landon Wade, reported missing from Franklin County
Boy missing from Franklin Co. found safe
Fire at Summit at Roanoke apartment complex
Firefighter injured, ten units damaged at Roanoke apartment fire
4,655 COVID cases reported in VA over the weekend
Virginia lawmakers approve budget for COVID-19 relief money
Jerimiah Bradshaw Mugshot
Man arrested for Craig County murder

Latest News

Roanoke City Gun Violence Combatting And Rewards
Roanoke City Gun Violence Combatting And Rewards
Virginia State Capitol
General Assembly elects Virginia appeals court judges
City Schools Concerns Back To Classes
City Schools Concerns Back To Classes
Man Taken Into Custody Following Pursuit And Crash
Man Taken Into Custody Following Pursuit And Crash