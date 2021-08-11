Pulaski County Middle School track to be named after fallen deputy Sgt. Perry Hodge

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - At Tuesday’s Pulaski County School Board meeting, the board unanimously approved a resolution naming the new track at Pulaski County Middle School in honor of Sergeant Perry Hodge.

The resolution names the new state-of-the-art rubberized track at Pulaski County Middle School the “Sergeant Perry A. Hodge Athletics Track.”

Hodge, a native of the New River Valley and longtime member of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, served the much of his career in law enforcement as a school resource officer within Pulaski County Public Schools. He was avid runner and mentor to many.

Hodge was killed in a crash that happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 14 along Route 11.

A formal ribbon cutting will be announced soon. The school board hopes to have to track completed in time for spring sports.

