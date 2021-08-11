Advertisement

Pulaski County Middle School track to be named after fallen deputy Sgt. Perry Hodge

The new state of the art rubberized track at Pulaski County Middle School the “Sergeant Perry...
The new state of the art rubberized track at Pulaski County Middle School the “Sergeant Perry A. Hodge Athletics Track.”(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - At Tuesday’s Pulaski County School Board meeting, the board unanimously approved a resolution naming the new track at Pulaski County Middle School in honor of Sergeant Perry Hodge.

The resolution names the new state-of-the-art rubberized track at Pulaski County Middle School the “Sergeant Perry A. Hodge Athletics Track.”

Hodge, a native of the New River Valley and longtime member of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, served the much of his career in law enforcement as a school resource officer within Pulaski County Public Schools. He was avid runner and mentor to many.

Hodge was killed in a crash that happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, January 14 along Route 11.

A formal ribbon cutting will be announced soon. The school board hopes to have to track completed in time for spring sports.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Summit at Roanoke apartment complex
Firefighter injured, ten units damaged in Roanoke apartment fire
WDBJ
No one seriously hurt as police move inmates who took over Lynchburg jail unit
Virginia COVID hospitalizations, positivity rate increase
Michael Wolfe Mugshot
Man arrested after chase and crash that killed moped rider in Alleghany County
McKenzie Hellman
Man given two life sentences plus 90 years for toddler’s death

Latest News

Star City Recovery Panel
More money, more options: Advisory Panel discusses Roanoke’s ARPA funds
Lynchburg Jail Takeover Resolved
Lynchburg Jail Takeover Resolved
MVP Blasting
MVP Blasting
Star City Recovery Panel
Star City Recovery Panel