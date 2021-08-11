Advertisement

Reports: FDA expected to authorize booster shots for immunocompromised

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for immunocompromised people in the coming days, according to CNN.

Advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will reportedly discuss immunocompromised individuals receiving booster shots Friday.

NBC reported that CDC advisors recommended extra doses for immunocompromised individuals in July.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Summit at Roanoke apartment complex
Firefighter injured, ten units damaged in Roanoke apartment fire
WDBJ
No one seriously hurt as police move inmates who took over Lynchburg jail unit
Virginia COVID hospitalizations, positivity rate increase
Michael Wolfe Mugshot
Man arrested after chase and crash that killed moped rider in Alleghany County
McKenzie Hellman
Man given two life sentences plus 90 years for toddler’s death

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Star City Recovery Panel
More money, more options: Advisory Panel discusses Roanoke’s ARPA funds
The new state of the art rubberized track at Pulaski County Middle School the “Sergeant Perry...
Pulaski County Middle School track to be named after fallen deputy Sgt. Perry Hodge
Coronavirus patient Joan Bronson walks across her hospital room with the help of a physical...
Overwhelmed by COVID-19: A day inside a Louisiana hospital
FILE - In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a...
Study: Extra COVID shot helps protect transplant patients