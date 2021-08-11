Advertisement

Salem City Schools superintendent to retire Sept. 30

Salem City Schools Superintendent Alan Siebert
Salem City Schools Superintendent Alan Siebert(WDBJ7/City of Salem)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The superintendent for Salem City Schools has announced his retirement.

Alan Siebert has spent the last 30 years with the school division, starting back in 1990 as a student-teacher while attending Virginia Tech.

Since then, he has served in several roles, from earth science teacher to middle and high school assistant principal to elementary school principal and finally district superintendent. He has been in that role since 2006.

“Having had 30 years here, I’ve had the privilege to teach and lead multiple generations of the same families,” said Siebert. “We have people teaching and in leadership positions that I taught when they were at Salem High School. It’s just really fun to see young people grow up.”

The school board will now begin looking for Siebert’s replacement.

His last day on the job is set for September 30.

