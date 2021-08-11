Advertisement

Sheriff’s deputies looking for stolen box trailer containing sporting items

Trailer stolen in Campbell County
Trailer stolen in Campbell County(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a black box trailer, stolen from the Spring Hill area. The trailer contained items including kayaks, and hunting and fishing equipment.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

You can also visit Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip online at p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

