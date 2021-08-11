Advertisement

VHSL clarifies mask guidance regarding extracurricular activities

By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WDBJ) – The Virginia High School League is clarifying what a statewide school mask mandate means for high school sports.

Thursday, August 5, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam reminded Virginia’s public schools that Virginia law requires school boards to implement in-person instruction this school year by adhering to guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

After consulting with the Virginia Department of Education and VHSL legal counsel, VHSL says, “This law addresses explicitly “in-person instruction” under the purview of local school boards, and therefore does not apply to extracurricular activities or other non-instructional activities on school grounds. School Boards are not bound by law to follow CDC guidelines for non-instructional activities.”

VHSL says each local school board will adopt safety protocols for extracurricular activities for athletes, coaches, and spectators.

