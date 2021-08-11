Advertisement

Vote for your favorite Blue Ridge Adventure Town

Blue Ridge Outdoors Adventure Towns Contest
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Several of our hometowns are listed as possibilities for the Blue Ridge Outdoors top Adventure Towns contest.

Roanoke and Lynchburg are listed in the Large Adventure Town category. Hot Springs is eligible for the Tiny Town category, and you can vote for Bedford, Clifton Forge or Lexington for the Small category.

The goal is to find areas that boast “vibrant outdoor scenes, an active lifestyle, and access to amazing adventures” for the 11th annual Top Adventure Towns showdown.

The Blue Ridge Outdoor team has narrowed the field to 100 contenders spanning tiny towns to large cities.

Click here to vote.

You can vote in each round:

Round 1- August 9-22

Round 2- August 23- 29

Round 3- August 30 - Sept 6

