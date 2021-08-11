WATCH LIVE: Homeschooling tips for parents and students

Watch the 12:30 p.m. livestream here:

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Heading back to school can be tough and exciting, and home schooling can present its own set of challenges and expectations.

As part of our Back-to-School coverage on the WDJB7+ Digital News Desk, we are spending Wednesday afternoon talking about tips for parents and students heading into a year of homeschooling.

Last year, the Virginia Department of Education logged 20,000 more homeschool students for the 2020-2021 school year than the year before.

That brought last year’s number of home schooled students in the Commonwealth to more than 59,000 students.

We are speaking with Karen Shumway of The Organization of Virginia Homeschoolers to all the tips to help you have a successful year.

