3-year-old cancer patients reunite after forming sweet bond while hospitalized

By KPHO/KTVK staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) - It’s not uncommon for cancer patients to support each other while they undergo chemotherapy.

But in this case, the patients are only 3 years old.

Two kids are teaching big lessons about the power of friendship.

These two might have been separated for only two months, but it was a very long journey that brought them together.

“During that time, those two months, they would send little videos back and forth, FaceTime, and they just continually asked to see each other,” said Dani Porter, Mack’s mom.

Both Mack and Payson met earlier this year while living on the same floor at Phoenix Children’s as they both battled different forms of pediatric cancer.

Once they went home, they weren’t seeing each other as often.

The two were separated for two months, reuniting late last month, and now they’re now in remission together.

“They know what each other are going through, like they know the heart, where we can all guess and we can all understand it to a bit, but they know 3-year-old pediatric cancer,” said Ty Porter, Mack’s dad.

They might only be 3, but their relationship is teaching big lessons to the adults around them.

Said Dani Porter: “The human experience has so many hard things and it can be so much better if we’re just are good to each other.”

