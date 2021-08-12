After eight months, Lynchburg bridge set to reopen Friday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - After eight months of work, a bridge in Lynchburg has finally been replaced.

The Link Road bridge will reopen Friday.

The old bridge had reached its lifespan and needed to be replaced.

The new bridge features a new sidewalk and better aesthetics.

“I think aesthetically it’s a nice looking bridge...I’m sure the people that commuting will be happy,” said Edd Wood with the public works department.

Project managers say things were completed under budget.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.