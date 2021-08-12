Advertisement

After eight months, Lynchburg bridge set to reopen Friday

The new bridge is set to be open Friday.
The new bridge is set to be open Friday.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - After eight months of work, a bridge in Lynchburg has finally been replaced.

The Link Road bridge will reopen Friday.

The old bridge had reached its lifespan and needed to be replaced.

The new bridge features a new sidewalk and better aesthetics.

“I think aesthetically it’s a nice looking bridge...I’m sure the people that commuting will be happy,” said Edd Wood with the public works department.

Project managers say things were completed under budget.

