COVID-19 exposure reported following Pittsylvania County School Board meeting

By Kendall Davis
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Health officials are asking anyone who attended the Pittslvania County School Board meeting Tuesday to watch for COVID-19 symptoms. The health district says a positive case has been reported.

Attendees are encouraged to consider limiting exposure to others, especially those who are unvaccinated or too young to be vaccinated.

A large crowd attended the meeting to protest the county’s policy requiring masks inside school buildings.

Among those who took the podium in opposition of the mandate was 5th District Congressman Bob Good.

“Parents should be the ultimate authority for their schools and children, and when Washington or Richmond is wrong, or the school board is wrong, it is incumbent on the school board to not pass that on,” said Good during the meeting.

The meeting has been viewed over two thousand times on the county’s YouTube page, second in views only to last month’s meeting regarding masks.

Still the board has not changed the policy.

“We have been charged and swore when we took this job to uphold the laws of the state of Virginia, and I still appreciate everybody coming where we agree or don’t agree, but that is what we are dealing with, that some of you folks don’t seem to understand,” said school board chair Samuel Burton, following public remarks.

