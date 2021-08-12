Advertisement

Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to be recommended for weakened immune systems

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci says a COVID-19 booster shot will be recommended for previously vaccinated people with weakened immune systems.

He told NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday that he expects the booster recommendation to come “imminently.”

FILE - Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand...
FILE - Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., as he testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

People have compromised immune systems for a variety of reasons, including organ transplants, cancer or other conditions. Any authorization for an additional booster shot would come from the Federal Drug Administration.

Fauci says for other vaccinated groups, such as the elderly, data is being collected to determine if or when their protection goes “below a critical level” and “that’s when you’re going to be hearing about the implementation of boosters” for others.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert says “at this moment, other than the immune compromised, we’re not going to be giving boosters.”

Fauci says “inevitably there will be a time when we’ll have to get boosts” because “no vaccine, at least not within this category, is going to have an indefinite amount of protection.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ
No one seriously hurt as police move inmates who took over Lynchburg jail unit
The governor’s office says these out of line school divisions will get additional clarification...
Governor Northam says school divisions bucking mask guidelines must comply
The Roanoke Police Department confirms one woman is in critical condition after a shooting...
Woman in critical condition after shooting in Roanoke
FILE - Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5,...
‘Jeopardy!’ announces two new hosts to replace Alex Trebek
Highs will climb into the 90s in many areas.
More summer heat and storm chances

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
WDBJ7's Katey Roshetko talks with mommy blogger, Caitlyn Scaggs, about overcoming school year...
“You can do hard things”: Lifestyle blogger, Caitlyn Scaggs encourages parents and students to make this the best school year yet
Texas Rep. Gene Wu avoids arrest after a judge grants a writ of habeas corpus.
Texas Democrat avoids arrest amid voting rights fight
Texas State Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, wears running shoes as she filibusters Senate Bill...
Senator’s filibuster over Texas voting bill passes 12th hour