Free dental care event to be held in Christiansburg

Real Life Dental is working to make sure those in our hometowns have access to dental care.

They are hosting a free event called ‘Dentistry from our Hearts’.

It is an annual event for low-income adults 18 and up.

They open their office on a day they’re usually closed to provide services for people who may not be able to afford or access dental care.

Dentists say this is their way of giving back to the community they serve.

Folks can get free cleanings, extractions and minor dental work like fillings.

“And so with this event, this does open the door a little bit wider for people to be able to come in to be evaluated, to be seen, and hopefully get some treatment done this day, on that day, whether it be I’m in pain or maybe I’ve had a broken tooth,” said Dr. Damon Thompson, the founder and CEO of Real Life Dental.

The event is Saturday, August 14 at Real Life Dental’s Christiansburg office.

Registration starts at 7 a.m. and early arrival is encouraged.

