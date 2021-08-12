High school football returns this fall after shorter-than-usual offseason

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lord Botetourt Cavaliers and the William Fleming Colonels are back on the practice field after a much shorter offseason than usual.

“It’s kind of like Christmas,” said Lord Botetourt Head Coach Jamie Harless. “You get Christmas twice in one year, that’s probably a pretty big thing.”

Last season was played in the spring due to the pandemic.

Both the Cavaliers and the Colonels made the most of their opportunity to play. Fleming made it to the state semifinal and Botetourt finished as the class three state runner-up.

“Getting to see these kids actually do it, what a blessing it was,” said Harless. “It was a blessing last year to get to play as long as we did.”

Heading into this season, still COVID remains a concern.

“We’ve learned a lot these past 18 months or so dealing with COVID and we’re still holding on to some of those things that we’ve learned,” said Jamar Lovelace, William Fleming’s Head Coach.

The guys are just happy to be back on the field—looking at the positives of a shortened offseason—and not worrying about the negatives.

“I like it, you know, we are ready to play, we’re eager to play,” said Jailen Robinson, a William Fleming Junior WR/DB.

“You don’t get that much time to get out of shape so you’re kind of still in shape,” said Micah McClure, a Lord Botetourt Senior CB/WR.

“The last season was not so far away and I think that helps us with our experience going into this year,” said Lovelace.

“The biggest challenge is probably mental recovery,” said Harless. “The physical recovery, normally in about three weeks you get recovered from a lot of things, but I think from a mental aspect, stress and all of that, it does tend to take a little bit longer. Now that you’re back in the middle of it and you’re back with the kids and doing what you love to do, man, it feels great.”

