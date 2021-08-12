Hot and humid today with a few storms

Patchy fog early

Hot, humid weather continues

Tropical Storm Fred continues to move westward

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

The heat and humidity will likely peak Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid/upper 90s and a heat index over 100°. We will continue to feel those extremely humid conditions.

Hot and muggy conditions will lead to a few afternoon thunderstorms. (WDBJ)

Along with the heat, we will be watching a slow moving front to our northwest. Many models have this front moving closer by the weekend allowing for better chances and coverage of afternoon/evening storms.

Feel like temperatures climb into the triple digits. (WDBJ)

THE WEEKEND

The slow-moving front will enter the region bringing a few scattered showers and storms Saturday. Ahead of it, we remain hot with highs in the low-mid 90s. By Sunday, the front passes overhead with more clouds and better shower/storm chances along with cooler temperatures reaching the mid 80s.

We turn even cooler early next week with highs in the low 80s by Monday and Tuesday. From there we wait and see what kind of influence we will see from the tropics.

TROPICAL STORM FRED DEVELOPS

Tropical Storm Fred developed just south of Puerto Rico Tuesday evening. The storm is the sixth of the Atlantic Hurricane season and is likely to remain as a tropical storm as it travels over the mountainous terrain of the Dominican Republic and Haiti before heading toward Cuba Friday. By the weekend, the tropical system will approach south Florida before likely entering the Gulf of Mexico and turning north.

Beyond the weekend, it’s pure speculation regarding any impact on our area as a result of the tropics. We could certainly stand to see some tropical rain. Several models suggest rain may impact the southeast. However, if anything makes it here. it wouldn’t likely be midweek of next week.