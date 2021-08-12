Law enforcement, school administration remind drivers to watch out for buses and school zones

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students are back. Buses are back. And that means school zones are back too.

“One of the things we want to address is to make sure that everyone knows that we must adhere to the safety policies that are in place in our school zones,” Archie Freeman, chief academic officer for Roanoke City Public Schools, said.

School administration, law enforcement and the bus drivers themselves are a unified front in making sure that kids are safe when they go back to the classroom.

“We will have focused, targeted enforcement in school zones in the middle, high school and elementary schools around the city,” Roanoke City Lieutenant Ronald Robinson said.

Penalties for breaking school zone rules are higher than in other areas.

There will be a zero tolerance policy for speeding in school zones. While many school zones are 25mph, others are 15mph. And getting caught going just two miles above the speed limit can get you in trouble.

“We can’t put adults in time out so we’re going to hit their pockets a little bit and say, ‘Hey, it’s really important for you to slow down,’” Robinson said. “There’s more of a fine to pay when you speed through these school zones.”

On top of slowing down, don’t forget to look out for the stop sign on buses when kids are loading and unloading.

“I wish everyone would give a little more for buses. They’re this color for a reason,” Wythe County school bus driver, Steve Golliher said.

For your own safety as well, avoid skirting around the buses or cutting them off

“These do have air brakes and these do not stop on a dime like a small car,” Golliher explained. “It takes the bus a longer distance to be able to stop.”

So put down the devices. Give yourself extra time to get to your destination. And help students start and end their day right.

“We are prepared at the schools to receive our students, making sure we have individuals on duty stations so we are welcoming our students into our new school year,” Freeman said.

Roanoke City Police already have a No Need To Speed campaign in place, but now it also extends to school zones as students head back Aug. 24. Roanoke county and other hometowns go back Thursday.

