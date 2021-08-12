Lynchburg Beer, Wine & Cider Festival set for September

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Beer, Wine & Cider Festival is back for its 12th year this September.

The 2021 festival, held at the Riverfront Festival Park, is set for Saturday, September 18 and will feature more than 70 vendors, including local wineries and ciders, artisans and crafters, local businesses and food offerings.

Festival admission will include samples of wines and ciders, but guests can buy a wide variety of craft beer from local businesses such as Devils Backbone, Blue Mountain Brewery, Bold Rock and Apocalypse Ale Works. Domestic beers will also be available.

The Karlee Raye Trio, The Frequency and Mended Fences will perform live at the event.

The festival will run from 12 to 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $25, both online and at all Quite Food Stores locations. Tickets will be available at the gate for $30 until sold out.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.